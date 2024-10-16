Oakland

1 dead in solo crash on I-580 in Oakland

By Bay City News

At least one person died in a crash Tuesday night on eastbound Interstate 580 in Oakland, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said that around 11 p.m., patrol officers were alerted to a solo vehicle collision on eastbound I-580 near the MacArthur Boulevard offramp. The officers learned that a pickup truck veered off the highway and ran over a fence in the area of Porter Street and Maybelle Way.

The CHP said that around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, a coroner was called to confirm the fatality.

There were no further details about the crash.

