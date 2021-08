The Oakland Police Department is investigating a police shooting reported Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting took place on the 8400 block of Enterprise Way, just off Hegenberger Road and near the coliseum.

Police said a person is hospitalized following the shooting. The person was wanted on a criminal warrant for manslaughter, police said.

OPD also said two firearms were recovered.

No other information was immediately available.