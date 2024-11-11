1 injured in Antioch shooting, police say

At least one person is reported injured after a shooting took place in Antioch Sunday.

Officers responded to The Spot liquor store located in Sycamore Square around 2:55 p.m. and found a 23-year-old man injured and suffering a gunshot wound. Aid was provided on the scene, and the victim was transported to a nearby hospital, according to the Antioch Police Department.

According to an officer on the scene who spoke to NBC Bay Area, the victim was in critical condition.

Additionally, the officer said several shell casings were found but declined to comment on how many. They added that there were "potentially" two firearms used.

This is an active investigation, per the APD.