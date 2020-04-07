Lafayette

1 Person Injured After Crashing Into Contra Costa Co. Fire Engine on WB Hwy. 24

By Bay City News

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

At least one person was transported to a hospital after crashing into a Contra Costa County Fire Protection District fire engine on a state Highway 24 off-ramp in Lafayette late Monday night, according to fire officials.

The engine struck was part of a team of firefighters still working an earlier traffic collision, Fire Captain George Laing said. It was hit at about 11:33 p.m. Monday by a Honda Accord just east of Acalanes Road, per the California Highway Patrol.

At least one person from the sedan was unconscious after the collision and was transported to a hospital, according to Laing. A firefighter did ride along with the injured motorist to the hospital, but wasn't hurt in the collision.

Local

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Respiratory Therapist on the Front Line of COVID-19 Helps Save Lives

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Pet Owners Worried About Passing COVID-19 to Their Beloved Animals

A Contra Costa County Fire Protection District hazmat crew was also called to the scene for a fuel spill.

The original call was reported at 9:07 p.m., Laing said, when a four-door sedan crashed into a big rig. Four ambulances were called to the scene, but no serious injuries were reported, per the CHP.

As of 12:40 a.m. Tuesday, all lanes of the westbound freeway were blocked as the CHP investigates the collision and fire crews clean-up the scene.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Lafayette
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us