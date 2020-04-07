1 Person Injured After Crashing Into Contra Costa Co. Fire Engine on WB Hwy. 24

At least one person was transported to a hospital after crashing into a Contra Costa County Fire Protection District fire engine on a state Highway 24 off-ramp in Lafayette late Monday night, according to fire officials.

The engine struck was part of a team of firefighters still working an earlier traffic collision, Fire Captain George Laing said. It was hit at about 11:33 p.m. Monday by a Honda Accord just east of Acalanes Road, per the California Highway Patrol.

At least one person from the sedan was unconscious after the collision and was transported to a hospital, according to Laing. A firefighter did ride along with the injured motorist to the hospital, but wasn't hurt in the collision.

A Contra Costa County Fire Protection District hazmat crew was also called to the scene for a fuel spill.

The original call was reported at 9:07 p.m., Laing said, when a four-door sedan crashed into a big rig. Four ambulances were called to the scene, but no serious injuries were reported, per the CHP.

As of 12:40 a.m. Tuesday, all lanes of the westbound freeway were blocked as the CHP investigates the collision and fire crews clean-up the scene.

