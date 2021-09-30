illegal marijuana grow

$10M Cash, 100K Plants Seized in East Bay Illegal Marijuana Operation: Sheriff

By Bay City News

Alameda County Sheriff's Office

A drug operation was snuffed out Wednesday, after detectives from the Alameda County Sheriff's Office served search warrants in the East Bay and found one of the largest illegal marijuana growing operations in California.

In a news release posted late Wednesday night by the sheriff's office, detectives described the operation as an organized and sophisticated network of individuals making tens of millions of dollars in profits that was avoiding state regulations.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The sheriff's office did not specify the cities or locations of the illegal operation but implied through statements and images it involved 18 illegal grow sites.

"We estimate at this time that we have seized over 100,000 plants and upwards of $10,000,000 in cash," said Sgt. Ray Kelly in the news release. "In addition, there are millions of dollars in infrastructure, equipment, lighting, generators and supplies used to facilitate the grows."

Local

Brentwood 2 hours ago

Carjacking Suspect Flees Police, Hides in Brentwood Hospital Building Before Arrest

Gavin Newsom 5 hours ago

Newsom Writes Children's Book About Boy With Dyslexia

Authorities arrested seven people, believed to be the masterminds of the elaborate operation that included sites in Oakland, Castro Valley and a warehouse in San Leandro.

The sheriff's office said detectives will be at the scenes over the next several days processing and accounting for the large amount of evidence.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

illegal marijuana growAlameda Countycashplants
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us