Authorities in East Bay search for 12-year-old girl missing since Sunday

By Bay City News

E’Mari Hay
CHP

The California Highway Patrol issued an alert early Monday morning for a missing 12-year-old last seen Sunday in San Leandro.

E'Mari Hay was last seen around 8 p.m. Sunday in the area of 163rd Avenue and Helo Drive in San Leandro, the CHP said on social media. She was wearing a black shirt, red and white pajama pants, and pink Crocs.

E'Mari is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, around 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities believe she is on foot.

Anyone who has seen E'Mari should call 911.

