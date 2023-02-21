12-Year-Olds Arrested After Fleeing Berkeley Police in Stolen Car

A 12-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl were arrested Monday after Berkeley police say they fled from officers while driving a stolen car.

At about 9:50 p.m., officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle in the southern part of the city, police said. Officers spotted the vehicle in the area of California and Harmon streets and tried to stop it, but the driver sped away.

Officers did not chase after the car, but they did stay in the area, police said. A short time later, officers spotted the car on Market Street. The driver had crashed into a parked car between 60th and 61st streets.

When officers approached the car, the two children hopped out and ran away, police said. Officers chased after them and eventually detained them a few blocks away.

The children – the boy from Oakland and the girl from San Pablo – were arrested on suspicion of possession of stolen property and resisting arrest, police said. They were later cited and released to their parents or guardians.