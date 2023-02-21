Berkeley

12-Year-Olds Arrested After Fleeing Berkeley Police in Stolen Car

By NBC Bay Area staff

File image of a Berkeley police car.
NBC Bay Area

A 12-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl were arrested Monday after Berkeley police say they fled from officers while driving a stolen car.

At about 9:50 p.m., officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle in the southern part of the city, police said. Officers spotted the vehicle in the area of California and Harmon streets and tried to stop it, but the driver sped away.

Officers did not chase after the car, but they did stay in the area, police said. A short time later, officers spotted the car on Market Street. The driver had crashed into a parked car between 60th and 61st streets.

When officers approached the car, the two children hopped out and ran away, police said. Officers chased after them and eventually detained them a few blocks away.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The children – the boy from Oakland and the girl from San Pablo – were arrested on suspicion of possession of stolen property and resisting arrest, police said. They were later cited and released to their parents or guardians.

This article tagged under:

Berkeley
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us