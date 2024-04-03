Amber Alert canceled after ‘abducted' 16-year-old Oakland girl found

A female teenager suspected to have been abducted in Oakland has been found, the California Highway Patrol said early Wednesday morning.

Luz Bonilla, 16, has been located, the CHP said in a tweet around 3:15 a.m. The agency deactivated an Amber Alert issued earlier for the counties of Alameda, San Francisco, Contra Costa, San Mateo, and Santa Clara.

There were no further recent details about Bonilla, or Jeffrey Gomez-Rivas, 22, the man suspected to have abducted her.

The CHP had said in the Amber Alert that Bonilla was taken on Tuesday by the suspect who drove a black 2006 Chrysler 300 vehicle with a "9CCE352" license plate from California.