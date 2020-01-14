17-Year-Old Boy Killed in Oakland Shooting

A 17-year-old boy died in a shooting in Oakland on Monday afternoon, according to police.

Officers responded at 4:44 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 1400 block of 48th Avenue and arrived to find the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The boy, an Oakland resident, was pronounced dead and his name is not yet being released, police said.

No arrest has been made and no suspect information was immediately available from Oakland police. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or a tip line at (510) 238-7950.