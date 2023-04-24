18-Year-Old Killed in El Cerrito Shooting

Authorities have released the name of an 18-year-old man who was fatally shot over the weekend in El Cerrito.

Sincere Martin, of Oakland, was identified as the victim of a shooting about 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Galvin Drive, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Coroner Division.

Martin was found by police in the street with a gunshot wound and was airlifted to a trauma center, where he died from his injuries, police said.

The shooter fled west on Stockton Avenue from Galvin Drive in a white car.

Police are looking for residential and business surveillance footage in the area to try to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact the El Cerrito Police Department at (510) 237-3233.