At least two homes were damaged in a Tuesday morning fire in the Oakland Hills, firefighters said.

The blaze was reported in the area of Merriewood Drive and Crown Avenue and drew a two-alarm response. The fire also charred nearby vegetation, firefighters said.

Aerial coverage from NBC Bay Area's SkyRanger showed firefighters with a strong upper hand on the blaze around 10:30 a.m.

Update: Still a working fire, largely CONFINED to two structures and nearby vegetation. Crews remain in fire attack. This remains a 2Alarm Fire. Please avoid Area of Crown and Merriewood Drive in the Montclair Hills. There was a 50x100 exposure into the vegetation Oakland. #OFD pic.twitter.com/ajkjYGuZWL — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) October 27, 2020

UPDATE: Firefighters appear to have contained a two-alarm fire in the Oakland Hills. At least two structures reportedly involved. https://t.co/2PG7W0Obuw pic.twitter.com/Go3woUiY6E — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) October 27, 2020