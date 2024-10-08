Contra Costa County

Crews knock down 2-alarm fire involving 2 homes in Lafayette

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Crews were able to quickly contain a two-alarm fire involving two homes Tuesday morning in Lafayette, according to the Contra Costa County Fire District.

At about 4:55 a.m., crews responded to the 3400 block of Monroe Avenue in Lafayette, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported, and the fire was knocked down by about 6:20 a.m., fire officials said.

It was not immediately clear how the blaze started.

No other details were immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Contra Costa CountyLafayette
