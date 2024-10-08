Crews knock down 2-alarm fire involving 2 homes in Lafayette

Crews were able to quickly contain a two-alarm fire involving two homes Tuesday morning in Lafayette, according to the Contra Costa County Fire District.
At about 4:55 a.m., crews responded to the 3400 block of Monroe Avenue in Lafayette, fire officials said.
No injuries were reported, and the fire was knocked down by about 6:20 a.m., fire officials said.
It was not immediately clear how the blaze started.
No other details were immediately available.
