Crews knock down 2-alarm fire involving 2 homes in Lafayette

Crews were able to quickly contain a two-alarm fire involving two homes Tuesday morning in Lafayette, according to the Contra Costa County Fire District.

At about 4:55 a.m., crews responded to the 3400 block of Monroe Avenue in Lafayette, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported, and the fire was knocked down by about 6:20 a.m., fire officials said.

It was not immediately clear how the blaze started.

No other details were immediately available.