2 Arrested in Father's Day Shooting That Killed 3, Injured 5 in Richmond

Richmond police on Tuesday announced the arrest of two people in connection with a shooting at a party that killed three people and injured five others on Father's Day last year.

Enrique Ramirez-Calmo, 27, of Oakland, and an 18-year-old man, whose name isn't being released because he was a minor at the time, are accused of the shooting around 10:55 p.m. on June 20, 2021, in the 2100 block of Dunn Avenue, where a Guatemalan party was being held, according to Richmond police Sgt. Aaron Pomeroy.

Investigators found video of suspects arriving in an older-model Nissan Altima, and weeks afterward learned they had a ballistic match with a shooting that had occurred in Oakland the same night as the Richmond shooting, and eventually identified Ramirez-Calmo and the teen as suspects in the shooting, police said.

Ramirez-Calmo was arrested last Wednesday and the teen was arrested Thursday, and the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office has charged them both with three counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder.