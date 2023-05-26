2 Arrested in April Fatal Shooting Outside Pleasant Hill Bar

Pleasant Hill police on Friday announced the arrests of two men in connection with a fatal shooting in the parking lot of a bar last month.

Andre Barocio Jr., 34, of Hercules, and Angelo Delacruz, 31, of Antioch, were taken into custody following the shooting early on the morning of April 3 that left 37-year-old Concord resident Oscar Laredo-Arellano dead outside of Farrington's, a sports bar at 1938 Contra Costa Blvd. Police said the shooting occurred after a dispute between two groups of people.

Delacruz had been seen brandishing a gun shortly before the shooting and police found him in Douglas County in Nevada later in April and arrested him there on suspicion of assault with a firearm.

Investigators identified Barocio as the main suspect in the case and obtained a warrant for his arrest, but learned that he likely had fled to Mexico after the shooting.

On Monday, federal law enforcement and police in Mexico arrested Barocio in Mexicali and returned him to the U.S. He was booked into county jail in Martinez on Thursday on suspicion of murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and an enhancement for use of a firearm causing great bodily injury, police said.