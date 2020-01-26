2 Arrests, at Least 12 Citations in Fremont After Police Stop Group of 50 Young Bike Riders

Police arrested two juveniles and cited at least another dozen, ages 13 to 16, who were part of a group of at least 50 young bicyclists who were blocking traffic and harassing motorists in the downtown area of Fremont, police said Sunday.

Police were called Saturday mid-afternoon after the several motorists reported blocking traffic and flipping off drivers, police said.

When officers arrived the group dispersed in various directions; one started throwing objects at police.

Officers stopped a large group of the 50 near Mowry Avenue and Cherry Street, while other bicyclists kept fleeing, police said. A boy throwing objects at police was eventually detained, as was another who got into an altercation at a grocery store and a third who yelling obscenities at an officer.

The group was determined to be out of the Hayward/San Leandro area and it's unknown if they are associated to the other group of juvenile bicyclists who have been causing similar problems in the City.

The two juveniles arrested, for resisting and obstructing officers, were processed at the police department and released to their parents/guardians, police said.