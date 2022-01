Two CVS stores in Walnut Creek were robbed Monday night.

Police confirmed thieves hit the one in Rossmore and the one on Bancroft Road.

The thieves reportedly got away with prescription medications from the store on Bancroft. All that is known is that the suspects wore hoodies and masks.

No arrests have been made and police are still investigating.