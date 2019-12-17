Pinole

2 Dead After Wrong-Way Crash on Interstate 80 in Pinole

By Bay City News

Crews work at the scene of a wrong-way crash in Pinole.
NBC Bay Area

All lanes of eastbound Interstate Highway 80 in Pinole have reopened after a double-fatal, wrong-way, head-on collision late Monday forced the closure of multiple lanes into early Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the collision that killed at least two people was first reported at 11:43 p.m. Monday just west of Appian Way. All lanes were cleared at 3:37 a.m.

No further information on other injuries or what led up to the collision was immediately provided.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

PinoleContra Costa CountyCalifornia Highway PatrolInterstate 80
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us