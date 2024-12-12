Fremont

2 dead in Fremont after car slams into tree, house

By Stephen Ellison

Two people died after a car slammed into a tree and part of a house in Fremont late Wednesday night, according to police and fire officials.

At about 10:25 p.m. Wednesday, police and firefighters responded to a solo crash in the area of Castro Lane and Mission Boulevard, police said. A BMW sedan crashed into a tree and home, killing both occupants instantly, fire officials said.

Debris from the car damaged the home, but no one inside the house was injured, officials said.

The two crash victims were described only as adults. Their identities were not released and are pending notification of family.

