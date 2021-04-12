2 Dead, Several Injured in Pittsburg Car Crash: Police

At least two people are dead and several others injured after a car crash in Pittsburg Monday, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a Chevy Camaro and Toyota Corolla crash in the area of West Leland Road, just east of John Henry Johnson Parkway around 6 p.m.

A witness said the driver of the Camero was driving at a high speed when he lost control and rear-ended the Corolla. This caused the driver in the Corolla to lose control and hit a tree, police said.

The driver of the Corolla died before being transported to the hospital and four other occupants suffered serious injuries. One of those was a juvenile who later died at the hospital, police said.

The driver of the Camaro did not suffer any injuries and was arrested for driving under the influence. Two passengers suffered major injuries and were transported to the hospital.

Portions of the roadway are still closed as officers investigate.

No other information was immediately available.