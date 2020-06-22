2 Injured in Early Morning Shooting on I-80 in San Pablo

Two people were shot while driving on eastbound Interstate Highway 80 in San Pablo early Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The shooting was reported at about 4:35 a.m. on eastbound Highway 80 west of San Pablo Dam Road.

A male and female in a gold Ford Fusion sedan were both hit by gunfire and went to a hospital to be treated for their injuries, which are not life-threatening, CHP officials said.

No descriptions of the suspect or vehicle were immediately available. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the CHP's investigation tip line at (707) 917-4491.