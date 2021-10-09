2 Lanes of Eastbound I-80 in MacArthur Maze Closed Due to Overturned Rig

A big rig with a trailer carrying a crane toppled on eastbound Interstate 80 in the MacArthur Maze around 8:15 a.m. Saturday and two lanes are closed to traffic, according to the California Highway Patrol traffic management center.

A Sig-Alert has been issued and the incident is described by the CHP as involving injuries. The crash occurred on eastbound I-80 heading into the East Bay about a mile from the Bay Bridge toll plaza.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and use alternate routes.