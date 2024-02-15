2 dead in crash on Bay Bridge; major collison on I-880

Two people are dead after a crash Thursday morning on the Bay Bridge, and another major collision snarled traffic on I-880 in Hayward, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The fatal crash on the Bay Bridge snarled traffic heading out of San Francisco on eastbound Interstate 80. The CHP confirmed two people died in the crash.

A multi-vehicle crash on southbound I-880 in Hayward clogged commute traffic in the East Bay. It was unclear if there were any injuries in that wreck.

Both crashes prompted Sig-alerts form the CHP.