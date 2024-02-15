Bay Area traffic

2 dead in crash on Bay Bridge; major collison on I-880

By Stephen Ellison

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two people are dead after a crash Thursday morning on the Bay Bridge, and another major collision snarled traffic on I-880 in Hayward, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The fatal crash on the Bay Bridge snarled traffic heading out of San Francisco on eastbound Interstate 80. The CHP confirmed two people died in the crash.

A multi-vehicle crash on southbound I-880 in Hayward clogged commute traffic in the East Bay. It was unclear if there were any injuries in that wreck.

Both crashes prompted Sig-alerts form the CHP.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Bay Area trafficfatal crash
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us