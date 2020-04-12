stabbing

2 Restaurant Employees Stabbed With Scissors, Suspect Arrested

A social media post from a witness described a scene of the suspect "going ballistic" in both restaurants, which left customers traumatized.

By Bay City News

Close up of metal handcuffs
Andrew Brookes/Getty Images

Contra Costa Sheriff's deputies arrested a man Saturday night they said terrorized workers and customers at two restaurants in the unincorporated community of Pacheco, leaving two people with minor stab wounds.

Sheriff's Lt. Andrew Jensen said 35-year-old Alonso Villagarcia of Pittsburg was arrested shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday about 90 minutes after he entered Los Panchos Mexican restaurant and stabbed an employee there with scissors. An employee of Mingle's Pizza, a few doors down in a small strip mall at the corner of Pacheco Boulevard and Center Avenue, was also stabbed with the scissors.

Jensen said neither victim was seriously injured, and didn't go to the hospital.

Local

Decision 2020 30 mins ago

Contra Costa Co. Supes May Ask Gov. Newsom to Make November Election All Mail-In

Mount Diablo 19 hours ago

Mount Diablo Beacon to Be Lit on Easter and Succeeding Sundays

A social media post from a witness described a scene of the suspect "going ballistic" in both restaurants, which left customers traumatized.

The suspect fled north on Pacheco Boulevard, and Sheriff's deputies used a drone and a K-9 to help capture him, Jensen said.

Villagarcia was arrested on suspicion of two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, as well as battery, making terrorist threats and kidnapping. He was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

stabbingPacheco
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us