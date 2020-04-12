2 Restaurant Employees Stabbed With Scissors, Suspect Arrested

Contra Costa Sheriff's deputies arrested a man Saturday night they said terrorized workers and customers at two restaurants in the unincorporated community of Pacheco, leaving two people with minor stab wounds.

Sheriff's Lt. Andrew Jensen said 35-year-old Alonso Villagarcia of Pittsburg was arrested shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday about 90 minutes after he entered Los Panchos Mexican restaurant and stabbed an employee there with scissors. An employee of Mingle's Pizza, a few doors down in a small strip mall at the corner of Pacheco Boulevard and Center Avenue, was also stabbed with the scissors.

Jensen said neither victim was seriously injured, and didn't go to the hospital.

A social media post from a witness described a scene of the suspect "going ballistic" in both restaurants, which left customers traumatized.

The suspect fled north on Pacheco Boulevard, and Sheriff's deputies used a drone and a K-9 to help capture him, Jensen said.

Villagarcia was arrested on suspicion of two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, as well as battery, making terrorist threats and kidnapping. He was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility.