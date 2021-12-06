Fremont

2-Year-Old Boy Found Alongside Service Dog in Fremont

By NBC Bay Area staff

FremontPD
NBC Bay Area

A 2-year-old boy was found alongside a service dog Monday morning, Fremont police said.

In a tweet, the Fremont Police Department said the boy was found at around 11:50 a.m. on the corner of Beacon Avenue and State Street.

The boy's name is believed to be Kiki, Fremont police said in a statement. He is wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, light brown khaki pants and socks with blue, green and yellow stripes.

No further details have been provided.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

