2-Year-Old Boy Found Alongside Service Dog in Fremont

A 2-year-old boy was found alongside a service dog Monday morning, Fremont police said.
In a tweet, the Fremont Police Department said the boy was found at around 11:50 a.m. on the corner of Beacon Avenue and State Street.
The boy's name is believed to be Kiki, Fremont police said in a statement. He is wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, light brown khaki pants and socks with blue, green and yellow stripes.
No further details have been provided.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.