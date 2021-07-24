3-Alarm Structure Fire at Oakland Warehouse Under Investigation

The cause of a three-alarm East Oakland warehouse fire early Saturday morning is under investigation, with "some talk" that possibly the blaze began in a homeless encampment, a battalion chief said.

Crews brought the fire under control at 1:47 a.m. after encountering an approximately 100-by-50-foot warehouse fully engulfed in flame when they arrived, Oakland Fire Battalion Chief James Bowron said Saturday morning.

Nearby buildings started to catch fire due to high amounts of radiant heat, but "we had engines in the right place to ensure we had no extension of the fire," Bowron said, and firefighters successfully contained the fire to the warehouse.

The intense heat caused a lot of PG&E transformers popping off, with power outages, downed lines and burned poles in the area of 45th Avenue and East 12th Street, Bowron said.

There were no injuries to firefighters.