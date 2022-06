Three people are dead after a car versus train accident in Contra Costa County Sunday, officials confirm.

The crash happened at around 1 p.m. when a car with five passengers was hit by an Amtrak train in Byron.

Officials say the car was leaving an event near the railroad tracks on the 3000 block of Orwood.

The other passengers, a child and an adult, were taken to a hospital.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.