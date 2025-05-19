3 displaced, dog injured following house fire in Concord

Firefighters responded to a house fire in Concord on Sunday evening, which displaced three people and injured a dog, the Contra Costa Fire Protection District said.

The two-alarm fire was called in just after 5 p.m. in 1800 block of Crestwood Court, Con Fire said.

Matt DePolo, Fire Captain and Safety Officer for ConFire, said that the fire started in the garage of one home, where residents recalled hearing a "pop" coming from the garage. He said the fire jumped to the juniper trees on the property, then leapt to a home next door, then spread to a house across the street, then sparked a palm tree two blocks away.

DePolo said crews were able to extinguish the fire in about an hour, noting that windy conditions and low humidity amplified the spread of this fire. He added that fire crews went into one home during the response to this fire and found a dog inside, which they were able to resuscitate through CPR.

No people were injured in this fire, DePolo said.

Red Cross representatives responded to the neighborhood to provide aid to the two impacted households. They noted that both the home where the fire began and the home next door had been rendered uninhabitable.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.