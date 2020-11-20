3 East Bay Colleges Recognized for Exemplary Educational Work

Three colleges in Oakland and Berkeley are being recognized for their exemplary educational work in helping students to obtain an Associate Degree for Transfer, or ADT.

The Peralta Community College District, based in Oakland, has announced that Berkeley City College, Laney College and Merritt College have been recognized by the Campaign for College Opportunity, each receiving a 2020 Equity Champion of Higher Education designation for work in awarding ADTs to Black and Latinx students.

Berkeley City College was also honored for having "one of the highest shares of ADT conferrals for the 2018-2019 school year."

District officials said an ADT -- sometimes referred to as a degree with a guarantee -- allows students who meet the California State University's minimum eligibility requirements to receive guaranteed priority admission to any California State University campus.

"With your leadership, the Associate Degree for Transfer pathway is making college dreams a reality for thousands of Californians," said Michele Siqueiros, president of Campaign for College Opportunity.