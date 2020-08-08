3 Juvenile Suspects Arrested in Connection to Downtown Alameda Shooting

The Alameda Police Department confirmed three juvenile suspects have been arrested in connection to a daytime shooting in Alameda Friday.

According to a Facebook post by the department, authorities believe the three suspects fired weapons during the shooting. In addition, high-capacity magazines were recovered during the arrests.

The shooting took place in downtown Alameda, on Santa Clara Avenue and Park Street, and witnesses say it's a miracle nobody was killed.

The cause of the shooting remains under investigation.

An adult female who was in the area at the time of the shooting was struck by shrapnel. In addition, a bullet hit the car of a mother who was driving by the area during the shooting.

The bullet barely missed the mother and her 2-year-old child and none of them were injured.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.