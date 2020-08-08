Alameda

3 Juvenile Suspects Arrested in Connection to Downtown Alameda Shooting

By NBC Bay Area staff

The Alameda Police Department confirmed three juvenile suspects have been arrested in connection to a daytime shooting in Alameda Friday.

According to a Facebook post by the department, authorities believe the three suspects fired weapons during the shooting. In addition, high-capacity magazines were recovered during the arrests.

The shooting took place in downtown Alameda, on Santa Clara Avenue and Park Street, and witnesses say it's a miracle nobody was killed.

Local

Walnut Creek 6 hours ago

Police Arrest 37-Year-Old Man Suspected of Setting Brush Fire in Walnut Creek

San Rafael 9 hours ago

San Rafael Man Dies in Lakeport Glider Crash

The cause of the shooting remains under investigation.

An adult female who was in the area at the time of the shooting was struck by shrapnel. In addition, a bullet hit the car of a mother who was driving by the area during the shooting.

The bullet barely missed the mother and her 2-year-old child and none of them were injured.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Alameda
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us