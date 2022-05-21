El Cerrito

3 Men Kidnap, Pistol-Whip and Rob Woman in El Cerrito

Police are asking people living in the 1700 block of Lexington Avenue to check their video cameras for footage of the vehicle

By Bay City News

El Cerrito police are searching for three men who kidnapped, pistol-whipped and robbed a woman near a BART station Friday night, police said.

The three men forced the woman into their car near the El Cerrito del Norte station, pistol-whipped her and stole her property, then forced her out of the car in the 6600 block of Blake Street around 10:40 p.m., according to police.

One of the men fired a shot during the robbery and officers responded to the report of shots on Blake Street and found the woman lying in the street, police said. The woman was taken to the hospital; no reports of her condition are available.

Police are asking people living in the 1700 block of Lexington Avenue to check their video cameras for footage of the vehicle, a green four-door sedan, that might have been taken around the time of the robbery. Video can be submitted via https://elcerritopdca.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/2022-995.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

El Cerrito
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us