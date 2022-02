Three Oakland firefighters were hurt Saturday when crashing into an apartment building, officials said.

According to the Oakland Fire Department, the firefighters' truck hit an apartment building when they were on their way to respond to a call and had to swerve to avoid a vehicle on the way.

#BREAKING Three @OaklandFireCA firefighters were hurt when their truck hit an apartment building. They were headed to a call and had to swerve to miss a vehicle near 300 Grand.The Firefighters were taken to the hospital w/moderate injuries. . No one else was injured. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/0lCTJZnMCo — John Zuchelli (@tvzuke) February 26, 2022

The incident happened near the 300 block of Grand Avenue.

The firefighters were taken to a local hospital with mild injuries.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.