3 Suspects Arrested in Connection With Fremont Stabbing

By Mandela Linder

Police in Fremont have arrested three people in connection with a stabbing Thursday evening, according to a tweet from the department.

Officers responded to the area of Leslie Street and Bidwell Drive around 7:30 p.m., where they found a male victim suffering from a stab wound that was not life-threatening, officials confirmed.

The suspects fled the scene, but officers quickly located one of them, police confirmed. Another was located about an hour later, still in the area. The third suspect turned himself in.

The victim was transported to a hospital. No other information was immediately available.  

