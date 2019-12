Three teenagers, including two brothers, are dead following a Wednesday night crash in Pleasanton, the California Highway Patrol said. Two others were hospitalized.

The crash was reported just before 10 p.m. on northbound Foothill Road, just north of Castlewood Drive. CHP said the vehicle had reportedly struck a power pole and tree.

Foothill Road is expected to be closed until 4 p.m. Thursday.

No other information was immediately available.

Bay City News contributed to this report.