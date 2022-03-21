3 Tiny Homes Destroyed in Village Near Lake Merritt

Fire destroyed three tiny homes in a new community near Lake Merritt in Oakland, displacing five people Monday morning, a fire spokesman said.

Shortly after 10 a.m. dispatchers received word of a fire at Lakeview Village at Second Avenue and East 12th Street.

Just after 10AM crews responded to a fire at the tiny home community at 12th St & 2nd Ave. Approx 20 firefighters contained the damage to 3 dwellings, successfully preventing the fire from reaching the other 12 units. No injures,5persons referred to Red Cross. Cause undetermined. pic.twitter.com/q3EBFlmIz6 — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) March 21, 2022

The village opened in November and was housing about 65 people.

When firefighters arrived, three tiny homes were engulfed in flames, fire spokesman Michael Hunt said. A fourth was damaged but not destroyed, Hunt said.

About 25 minutes later, firefighters brought the fire under control. No injuries were reported.

A fire investigator is reviewing video surveillance to determine the cause of the fire, which currently appears to have been accidental, Hunt said.