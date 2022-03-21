Oakland

3 Tiny Homes Destroyed in Village Near Lake Merritt

By Bay City News

Fire destroyed three tiny homes in a new community near Lake Merritt in Oakland, displacing five people Monday morning, a fire spokesman said.

Shortly after 10 a.m. dispatchers received word of a fire at Lakeview Village at Second Avenue and East 12th Street.

The village opened in November and was housing about 65 people.

When firefighters arrived, three tiny homes were engulfed in flames, fire spokesman Michael Hunt said. A fourth was damaged but not destroyed, Hunt said.

About 25 minutes later, firefighters brought the fire under control. No injuries were reported.

A fire investigator is reviewing video surveillance to determine the cause of the fire, which currently appears to have been accidental, Hunt said.

