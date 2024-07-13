Fremont

3-year-old child reported missing after father dies, police say

By Bay City News

Fremont police are asking for the public's help in locating a 3-year-old girl whose father died Friday.

Ellie Lorenzo is described as Black, about 3 feet tall and weighing about 60 pounds, police said. She has black hair and brown eyes.

The child was last seen about 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Casa Arroyo Apartments on Rancho Arroyo Parkway in Fremont, police said.

The girl was with her father under a custody agreement, police said.

Her biological mother reported the child missing about 12:25 p.m. Friday after she learned that the father was found dead in a nearby city, police said.

The woman told police that the father was to have returned Ellie to her Friday night. Anyone with information is asked to call Fremont Police at (510) 790-6800 option 3.

