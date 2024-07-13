Fremont

3-year-old missing child found dead, police say

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Bay Area

A young girl last seen on Thursday in Fremont has been found dead at a recycling facility in San Jose, police said.

3-year-old Ellie Lorenzo was last seen about 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Casa Arroyo Apartments on Rancho Arroyo Parkway in Fremont, police said.

The girl was with her father under a custody agreement, the Fremont Police Department said.

Her biological mother Chrystal Obi reported the child missing about 12:25 p.m. Friday after she learned that the father was found dead in a nearby city, police said.

Obi told police that the father was to have returned Ellie to her Friday night.

Police have not confirmed how the father died.

