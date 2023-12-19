3rd person dies following crash on I-680 in Pleasanton

A third person has died following a crash that injured five other people on Interstate 680 in Pleasanton on Monday afternoon, a California Highway Patrol spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.

Officers responded at about 2:35 p.m. to a call of a solo vehicle crash off of southbound I-680 south of Sunol Boulevard.

The driver reported that he was driving a Honda Pilot when its right rear tire blew out, causing him to lose control of the vehicle, which hit the center divider and then crossed all highway lanes and hit a tree on the right shoulder, CHP Officer Tyler Hahn said.

Two women succumbed to their injuries at the scene and officers determined they were not wearing seatbelts, according to Hahn.

Six other people, including two infants, were injured in the crash and a third person eventually died at a hospital, Hahn said Tuesday. The driver and the two infants suffered only minor injuries in the crash, he said.

The names of the three people who died were not immediately available.

The crash remains under investigation, but the CHP spokesman said it serves as "a dark reminder that seatbelts save lives."