Antioch

Crews battle 4-alarm fire at abandoned warehouse in Antioch Marina

By Stephen Ellison

NBC Bay Area

A four-alarm fire erupted at an abandoned warehouse near Antioch Marina late Monday night, according to the Contra Costa Fire Protection District.

The blaze in Marina Plaza was first reported just before 11 p.m. Monday.

ConFire officials reported just after midnight that its crews still were in defensive mode battling the flames.

Later Tuesday morning, fire officials said they deployed drones with thermal imaging to provide firefighters with live, aerial views of the blaze.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The cause of the fire was not yet known, and no injuries were immediately reported.

No other details were immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Antioch
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us