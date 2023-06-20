Crews battle 4-alarm fire at abandoned warehouse in Antioch Marina

A four-alarm fire erupted at an abandoned warehouse near Antioch Marina late Monday night, according to the Contra Costa Fire Protection District.

The blaze in Marina Plaza was first reported just before 11 p.m. Monday.

ConFire officials reported just after midnight that its crews still were in defensive mode battling the flames.

Later Tuesday morning, fire officials said they deployed drones with thermal imaging to provide firefighters with live, aerial views of the blaze.

The cause of the fire was not yet known, and no injuries were immediately reported.

No other details were immediately available.