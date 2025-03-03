4 injured in restaurant parking lot shooting in Hayward

The Hayward Police Department is investigating a shooting where four people were shot in a restaurant parking lot on Saturday.

Officials said the shooting happened before 11 p.m. at Grill by Miss G on Foothill Boulevard. Upon arriving, officers found three people shot, who were then transported to a nearby hospital. A fourth person self-transported to the hospital, police said.

All victims are expected to make a full recovery.

Neighbors told NBC Bay Area that they heard yelling and multiple gunshots before officers and ambulances arrived.

Patrons arrived in the area on Sunday and said they were surprised to find the restaurant closed. Many said they didn't know about the shooting.

Grill by Miss G took to Instagram and provided its condolences to those impacted by the incident.

"I am deeply saddened by the incident that occurred outside our restaurant. Our thoughts are with those affected and their families and we are fully cooperating with law enforcement," read the Instagram post. "Our restaurant has always been a welcoming space for everyone, celebrating the rich tapestry of Filipino culture while embracing the diversity of our broader community.”

It is unclear if the victims were dining at the restaurant before the shooting.