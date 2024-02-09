49ers Faithful flock to ‘Today' show Super Bowl pep rally

The 49ers Faithful showed up early and in droves Friday morning, fired up for a pep rally organized by NBC's "Today" show crews, as their beloved Niners' in two days bid for a sixth Super Bowl title when they take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Just as they did for the NFC title game two weeks ago, 49ers fans got up early and packed City Center Bishop Ranch in San Ramon to show their colors and pride.

Second time in two weeks getting up in the middle of the night to rep my Niners on national TV starting at 4 am - There’s a reason we are known as the Faithful! @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/duCY9SNf9K — James McDaniels (@TheSportsMan24) February 9, 2024

