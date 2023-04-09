5-Year-Old Girl Shot and Killed Along I-880 in Fremont: CHP

A 5-year-old girl was killed in a freeway shooting Saturday evening along Interstate 880 near the Fremont-Milpitas border, the California Highway Patrol confirmed Sunday.

The shooting occurred at about 6:40 p.m. Saturday. The victim's parents were inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting but were uninjured, the CHP said.

No arrests have been made, and no suspects were immediately identified.

The CHP is not releasing the child’s name. Her identity will be released at a later time by the Alameda County Coroner’s office, police said.