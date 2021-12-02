5 Years Later: Remembering Ghost Ship Warehouse Fire Victims

Thursday marks five years since a fire at an Oakland warehouse dubbed the "Ghost Ship" killed 36 people.

The Dec. 2, 2016, inferno broke out at the warehouse during an electronic music event, trapping victims on an illegally constructed second floor.

Voices of Silicon Valley will hold a virtual concert at 6 p.m. Thursday, commemorating the victims of the fire.

