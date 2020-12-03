Darin Vinall

$50K Reward Offered for Information Leading to Arrest in 2009 Alameda Slaying

By Bay City News

Handcuffs
Getty Images

The family of Darin Vinall is offering $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for his death 11 years ago.

In 2009, Vinall's family offered a reward of $25,000, though it was eventually dropped after no one had come forward.

"We have reinstated the reward now in hopes of someone deciding to finally come forward. It's worth a try," Vinall's father, Ray, said.

Darin Vinall, a 40-year-old Alameda real estate agent, was found fatally shot inside his home by police the evening of Dec. 2, 2009.

According to Alameda police Lt. Bill Scott, he had been shot once in the upper torso inside the bedroom of his home in the 100 block of Parfait Lane. Police ruled his death a homicide.

Vinall had been arrested in July 2009 on suspicion of child molestation. Police stated that it was unclear whether his death was connected to those charges.

Since 2009, Vinall's slaying has remained unsolved.

Anyone with information on this case is being asked to contact

Alameda Police at TIPS-TEL-A-COP or (510) 835-2267.

