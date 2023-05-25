CHP Investigates Shooting on I-580 in Oakland

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a freeway shooting on Interstate 580 in Oakland Thursday.

They first got reports of a crash on the westbound side of the freeway near the Keller Avenue exit around 3 p.m. When they got there, they realized it was a shooting.

Two westbound lanes on the freeway are shut down as officers are on the scene investigating, looking for bullet casings.

One person was sent to the hospital, the Oakland Fire Department said.

No additional information was immediately available.