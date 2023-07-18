Oakland

I-580 westbound lanes in Richmond blocked after fatal crash

By Bay City News

WEBSTILLConcordDemolish_2548063
NBC Bay Area

At least one person is dead in the wake of a collision along Interstate 580 in Richmond early Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened along I-580 near the Richmond Parkway offramp at around 3:25 a.m. Tuesday, the CHP said.

Officers arrived at the scene soon after and issued a notice after around 20 minutes that the westbound lanes of I-580 are blocked.

Motorists were advised to use alternate routes, and the CHP did not provide an estimated time for the closure to be cleared.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Oaklandinterstate 580
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us