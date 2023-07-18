I-580 westbound lanes in Richmond blocked after fatal crash

At least one person is dead in the wake of a collision along Interstate 580 in Richmond early Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened along I-580 near the Richmond Parkway offramp at around 3:25 a.m. Tuesday, the CHP said.

Officers arrived at the scene soon after and issued a notice after around 20 minutes that the westbound lanes of I-580 are blocked.

Motorists were advised to use alternate routes, and the CHP did not provide an estimated time for the closure to be cleared.