Eastbound I-580 Lane Reopens After Retaining Wall Failure

Caltrans has opened another lane on eastbound Interstate Highway 580 east of Livermore following the failure of a retaining wall last week that closed two lanes, Caltrans officials said Friday.

The additional lane was open early Friday afternoon after crews restriped part of the highway. Four lanes are open now east of Flynn Road North.

Rain and wind caused the retaining wall to fail, according to Caltrans, prompting the closure of two lanes on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.

Commuters are encouraged to ride Altamont Corridor Express trains. People can get in touch with ACE from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. at (800) 411-7245.