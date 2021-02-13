6 Men Wounded in Shooting in Old Oakland

A shooting early Saturday near downtown Oakland injured six men, police said.

The shooting was reported about 1:05 a.m. in the area of Ninth and Washington streets in the city's Old Oakland historic district.

The area is home to Swan's Market and is just two blocks from police headquarters.

The victim's wounds were not life-threatening, police said. Police did not provide information on what led to the shooting, the victims' conditions or descriptions of suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oakland Police Department Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426. CrimeStoppers of Oakland and the Oakland Police Department are offering a reward of up to $30,000 for an arrest in this case. The CrimeStopper Tip Line is (510) 777-8572 .