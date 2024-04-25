Southbound I-680 in East Bay scheduled for full closure this weekend

Caltrans will be shutting down a major corridor in the East Bay this weekend for repaving work.

Southbound Interstate 680 is scheduled for a full closure between the I-580-680 connector in Pleasanton and Koopman Road in Sunol from 9 p.m. Friday through 4 a.m. Monday, the agency said.

It's the latest part of a prolonged project to replace deteriorated pavement on I-680 in the Tri-Valley area, Caltrans said.

The full weekend closure is the last one scheduled for southbound I-680 in that area. But work will continue on the freeway through the year during nighttime lane closures, Caltrans said.

There will be more full weekend closures of southbound I-680 in San Ramon later this year, the agency said.

Northbound I-680 will remain open and won't be affected by this weekend's closure.

For information on alternate routes and detours in place this weekend, visit the Caltrans official project page or call 510-286-0319.