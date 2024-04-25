Interstate 680

Southbound I-680 in East Bay scheduled for full closure this weekend

By Stephen Ellison

Getty

Caltrans will be shutting down a major corridor in the East Bay this weekend for repaving work.

Southbound Interstate 680 is scheduled for a full closure between the I-580-680 connector in Pleasanton and Koopman Road in Sunol from 9 p.m. Friday through 4 a.m. Monday, the agency said.

It's the latest part of a prolonged project to replace deteriorated pavement on I-680 in the Tri-Valley area, Caltrans said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The full weekend closure is the last one scheduled for southbound I-680 in that area. But work will continue on the freeway through the year during nighttime lane closures, Caltrans said.

There will be more full weekend closures of southbound I-680 in San Ramon later this year, the agency said.

Northbound I-680 will remain open and won't be affected by this weekend's closure.

Local

Fremont

Walmart to close store in Fremont

climate in crisis

Watsonville chef turns castoff produce into culinary treasures

For information on alternate routes and detours in place this weekend, visit the Caltrans official project page or call 510-286-0319.

This article tagged under:

Interstate 680
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us