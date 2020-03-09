8 Massage Businesses Have Permits Revoked After Investigation

The city of Fremont revoked operating permits for eight massage establishments last week after a multi-department city investigation found "substantial evidence of prostitution activity," police said.

The businesses that lost their permits, all in Fremont, are Amazing Spa, 34253 Fremont Blvd.; Lucky Star, 3667 Thornton Ave.; Roland Spa, 3910 Lake Arrowhead Ave.; Eurasia Day Spa, 3909 Stevenson Blvd.; Venus Skin Care Spa, 40501 Fremont Blvd.; J&A Spa, 4171 Cushing Parkway; Diamond Spa, 43446 Grimmer Blvd.; and Princess Salon, 3769 Peralta Blvd.

The Fremont Police Department started the investigation in response to what it said were "numerous community complaints of illegal activity occurring" at these businesses.

Also taking part in the investigation were Fremont's Finance Department/Revenue Division, Code Enforcement and Building departments, as well as the state Employment Development Department, and the California Department of Industrial Relations.

Anyone with information about these businesses is asked to contact Fremont police Detective Richard Hamblin at (510) 790-6949 or Rhamblin@fremont.gov.