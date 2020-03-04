9 Displaced, 2 Transported to Hospital Following Fire in Antioch

At least two people were transported for smoke inhalation injuries and seven others displaced following a fire at a home in Antioch early Wednesday morning, according to Contra Costa County Fire Protection District officials.

Southwood Way fire in Antioch extinguished at 5:11. Extensive damage to home with 9 residents displaced, being assisted by Red Cross. 7 treated on scene for smoke inhalation, 5 transported to hospital, minor injuries. Neighboring home suffered minor fire damage. #southwoodic — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) March 4, 2020

The blaze was contained at about 5:11 a.m. after being first reported at 4:03 a.m., fire spokesman Steve Hill said. A total of 6 adults and 3 children - including seven treated at the scene for smoke inhalation by paramedics -- have been displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Crews are expected to be at the home, located at 5468 Southwood Way, throughout the rest of the morning for mop-up, Hill said. The home suffered "extensive" damage, per Hill. The cause is under investigation.

A total of 40 rescue personnel - 29 firefighting crew and 11 medics -- were at the scene, Hill said.